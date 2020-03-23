Federal courthouses in southern Illinois close to public

EAST ST. LOUIS — The federal courthouses in East St. Louis and in Benton, Illinois, are closed to the public, with a few exceptions, due to the new coronavirus.In an order Saturday, Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel indefinitely postponed trials, hearings and settlement conferences in civil cases and extended deadlines in civil cases by 30 days.Only constitutionally required, “essential” in-court proceedings in criminal cases will still occur, including arraignments and detention hearings.All bankruptcy hearings will be held by phone.The court will continue to process electronic filings, the order said.More details are available online at ilsd.uscourts.gov.Similar restrictions have been put in place in Missouri and other states in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Victory Church day care’s director, Kimberly Boyd, and her daughter Kaileen Boyd face charges of child abuse and neglect.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Police said the incident early Wednesday may have been an accidental, self-inflicted shooting.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

The wreck occurred before 6 a.m. Friday when a car merging onto I-270 lost control and struck the woman’s vehicle, police said.

Kevin Carmack, 45, was charged Tuesday with one count of arson following the incident in Breckenridge Hills.

At the scene of a triple shooting early Friday, a 47-year-old woman was trampled by the fleeing crowd and suffered a leg injury.

Barton, commander of the department’s West County precinct, was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position.