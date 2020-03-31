Federal court in St. Louis holds first guilty plea by video-conference

ST. LOUIS — The judge was in one courtroom, on the 14th floor of the federal courthouse here. The defendant was in a courtroom three stories above. And the prosecutor and defense lawyer attended from their offices, via video.The first guilty plea done by video-conference occurred Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St.Louis, as a result of the spread of the new coronavirus.Most civil and criminal proceedings in federal court have been postponed if they can’t be accomplished on paper or by phone.During Tuesday’s hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk, Corrina Wester, 48, pleaded guilty to a stealing charge and admitted failing to notify the Social Security Administration after the death of her grandmother on Feb. 22, 2017. Wester admitted taking $39,961 from March 1, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2019.After her indictment in January, prosecutors asked for Wester to be held in jail until trial, citing a lengthy criminal history involving drug and theft charges and a history of fleeing the area while on probation, court records show.Under the terms of the plea, both sides agreed that Wester should be sentenced to time served, both for the federal case and for violating her probation from a 2016 St. Louis County drug case, the plea agreement said. Wester’s lawyer declined to comment Tuesday.Prosecutor Diane Klocke said the only real difference in the way the hearing was conducted was that everyone was not in the same room. “I thought it worked very smoothly,” she said.Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said that Tuesday’s plea hearing was the first. There were four sentencing hearings Monday that were conducted similarly. Two courtrooms have been set up for the video hearings, and the judges take turns.Defendants must consent to the video hearings, Sippel said, and there must be a specific ruling finding that delays would undermine the interest of justice. Other cases, where defendants have either been released on bond or where going forward wouldn’t affect the time they will serve behind bars, will be postponed.The hearings were only made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, passed last week, which contained a specific provision allowing them, Sippel said. Sippel also entered an order Monday permitting video hearings, including local pleas and sentencings. Officials in the Southern District of Illinois are in the process of setting up a similar system.

Corrina Wester, as shown in a jail booking photo.