🔥Fed slashes interest rates to protect economy from coronavirus🔥

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday lowered its benchmark interest rate by a half-point, the largest cut since 2008, in a move to offset the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy.

“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement. “The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

The Fed’s benchmark rate is now in a range between 1 and 1.25%.

President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, tweeted early Tuesday that the bank was not lowering interest rates fast enough.

