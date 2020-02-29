february-is-wettest-month-since-records-began,-met-office-says

🔥February is wettest month since records began, Met Office says🔥

News
John koli0

The Met Office has declared this month as the wettest February on record with a UK average of 202.1mm, beating the February 1990 figure of 193.4mm.

More follows…

