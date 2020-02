Feb. 17, 1943: Egan’s Rats mob boss is killed in a blast of machine-gun fire

St. Louis Detective William Smith examines the scene where William “Dinty” Colbeck was murdered at Ninth and Destrehan streets in St. Louis. The view is looking to the northwest. The spot now is part of the Salisbury Street exit from westbound Interstate 70 in north St. Louis. Post-Dispatch file photo