Feb. 13, 1934: August A. Busch Sr. kills himself at Grant’s Farm

August A. Busch and Alice Busch

ST. LOUIS • August A. Busch Sr. lay uncomfortably in his bed at Grant’s Farm. In pain from heart disease and gout, he had endured a bad night. When his chauffeur, Anton Feichtinger, entered the bedroom about 8 a.m., Busch asked him to turn on the radio “and get some music.””While I was doing that, I heard a report,” Feichtinger told a coroner’s jury one day later. “… I turned and he was lying on the bed. The gun was on the right on the other bed, pitched away.”Busch, 68, committed suicide on Feb. 13, 1934, by shooting himself once in the abdomen, just below his heart, with a pearl-handled .32-caliber revolver he kept by his bed. Shortly beforehand, unknown to anyone, he had scribbled a brief note saying, “Goodbye precious mommie and adorable children.” He had underlined “precious” and “adorable.”Busch had been president of Anheuser-Busch Inc. since 1913, when his father, Adolphus Busch, died on a visit to Germany. Adolphus Busch, son-in-law of founder Eberhard Anheuser, made the company big and prosperous. His son managed its survival through the anti-German bias of World War I and Prohibition, which ended in phases during 1933. August A. Busch Sr. also had built the Bevo Mill, roughly halfway between his mansion on Gravois Road and the brewery south of downtown.The St. Louis County coroner’s jury gathered in the mansion’s hunt and trophy room. After the chauffeur testified, Dr. P.E. Rutledge of Kirkwood described giving Busch morphine seven hours before the gunshot. Rutledge said Busch had been “almost like an insane person, with a staring look in his eyes.”The jurors acted quickly, ruling his death “suicide due to long illness, causing him distress and agony.”Thousands of mourners, from senators to brewers, gathered at the mansion to glimpse the bronze casket, blanketed with lillies of the valley. During the service inside, Daniel N. Kirby, Busch’s lawyer and friend, said, “As worthy son of a noble father, he was as great a leader in saving the industry as his father had been in creating it.”Busch had directed that he be buried in Sunset Burial Park, within sight of Grant’s Farm, rather than at Bellefontaine Cemetery where his parents, Adolphus and Lilly, were interred in a Gothic mausoleum. As the procession moved up Gravois to Sunset, mourners plucked orchids from decorations as keepsakes. St. Louis police, brought in to help county deputies, had to push the crowd away from the grave.Alice and August A. Busch Sr. had five children. Their fourth was August Jr. — “Gussie” — who would take over the company in 1946.

August A. Busch Sr. at Grant’s Farm in 1929

August A. Busch Sr. at Grant’s Farm in March 1929, with two grandchildren seated upon his prize ox. With grandpa are (left) James Busch Orthwein and Lilly Christy Busch. File photo

August A. Busch, Sr.

Gussie hosts Cardinals players at Grant’s Farm, then opens parts to public (1954)

August Anheuser Busch Jr., known as Gussie, opened portions of his place to the public free of charge in 1954, a year after the Anheuser-Busch brewery bought the St. Louis Cardinals. Busch had thrown a party for the players and their families at Grant’s Farm. It was a player’s wife who suggested the public would enjoy experiencing all the farm had to offer, especially the Noah’s Ark array of animals — more than 1,000 creatures and 100 different species from six of the world’s seven continents. After the farm opened, it was not unusual for visitors to Grant’s Farm to see Gussie Busch moving about the property, or standing in a pasture with his beloved horses. The “Big House” where many of the Busch family members lived and 22 acres remained private. Here Busch gives a small, trackless train a test run around the Anheuser-Busch Brewery in 1954. The train was to be used to convey visitors around Grant’s Farm.

Grant’s Farm in 1960

Elk can be seen by those riding on the tourist train at Grant’s Farm in July 1960. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1962

In March 1962, a team of oxen raised in nearby Illinois were introduced as a new feature at Grant’s Farm. The team, which pulled a two-wheeled cart, weighed more than two tons. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1964

In May 1964, 4-year-old Michael Burmeister of China Lake, Calif., feeds baby goats at Grant’s Farm. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1965

Veteran horseshoer Henry Schlereth bends to his work on a job at Grant’s Farm in May 1965. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1968

Angus Mitchell, head Clydesdale man at Grant’s Farm in May 1968, trimmed a horse’s hoof so a shoe could be properly fitted. The heavy white hairs along the hooves are referred to by horsemen as “feathers.” Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1969

In April 1969, dinner time at Grant’s Farm took on an assembly-line appearance in the nursery. Bottles poked through the feeder contraption and a mixed group of goat and sheep diners took over, sometimes with human help. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1969

in April 1969, farm employee Alan Theiss’ popularity among the animals soared at feeding time. He spread feed from the back of a pickup truck for a following of axis deer, American bison, elk, antelope and goats. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1969

In April 1969, the fallow deer bound about an enclosure at Grant’s Farm. High-strung and nervous, even at feeding time, they watch from a distance until the truck has departed, then move in for their food. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1969

A baby goat peers out from its pen in the animal nursery in April 1969, at Grant’s Farm. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s cabin opens to public in 1978

An honor guard from Scott Air Force Base marches past Grant’s cabin during a ceremony dedicating it to public viewing on Sept. 24, 1978. It always had been on the Grant’s Farm tour, but visitors weren’t allowed inside until Anheuser-Busch Co. spent $200,000 to repair and furnish it in 1978. Photo by Scott Dine of the Post-Dispatch

Grant’s Farm in 1980

Grant’s Cabin, newly restored, became part of the Grant’s Farm tour in June 1980. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1980

Trackless candy-colored trains conduct the visitors around Grant’s Farm in June 1980. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s cabin

The cabin that belonged to Ulysses S. Grant sits near the tram path at Grant’s Farm on Aug. 29, 2000. Sometime in the mid-1850s, Col. Ferederick Dent gave his son-in-law, Grant, 100 acres of land for a homestead. Grant built a cabin in three days with the help of neighbors. Grant called the cabin “Hardscrabble.” Later, Adolphus Busch purchased the cabin and the land to fulfill his dream of owning a large German-style country estate for his family. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

Grant’s Farm in 1980

Three-year-old Lenny Capstick of O’Fallon with a friendly colt at Grant’s Farm in June 1980. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1980

August A. Busch Jr. greets 12 wild burros from ranges in southern California, in July 1980. They were adopted by Busch under a federal Bureau of Land Management program to hold down the wild horse and burro populations on public lands. Post-Dispatch file photo

Grant’s Farm in 1986

“Pedro,” a trained parrot, poses to form the brewery’s logo during a bird show at Grant’s Farm in May 1986. Post-Dispatch file photo

Party at Grant’s Farm in 1987

Prince Philip and Beatrice Busch Heath at a party at Grant’s Farm in 1987. Photo by J.B. Forbes of the Post-Dispatch

“Big House” becomes available for event bookings

The historic home that hosted U.S. presidents, Cardinals players, movie stars and beer industry executives becomes a party venue. The property is available to book for the first time to those without a connection to the Busch Family.

Hot day at Grant’s Farm in 2007

A dromedary camel reaches up to cool itself in a mist spray at Grant’s Farm on Aug. 8, 2007. During hot weather, animals are sprayed with water throughout the day. Photo by Sarah Conard of the Post-Dispatch

Grants Farm

Bison wander the fields at Grant’s Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Grants Farm

Clydesdales stand in one of the fields under a tree at Grant’s Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Grants Farm

A bison wanders the fields at Grant’s Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Grants Farm

The public entrance to Grant’s Farm as seen from Grant Road on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

Clydesdale handler Dana Cook cleans the area in front of the horse barn at Grant’s Farm on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in preparation for opening day. Behind Cook is one of the wagons that is pulled by the Clydesdales. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm

Visitors at Grant’s Farm enter the Bauernhof area, or hospitality court, on Aug. 29, 2000. The area offers visitors refreshments and a place to relax during their visit to the park, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

Amy Trout, supervisor of the Clydesdales at Grant’s Farm, holds five-year-old horse Andrew steady while farrier Joe Detweiler trims the 2,000-pound animal’s hooves on Thursday, April 10, 2014. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

Painters at Grant’s Farm work on the backdrop at the Animal Amphitheater on Thursday, April 10, 2014, while a peacock keeps watch. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

A llama appears to mug for the camera on Thursday, April 10, 2014, at Grant’s Farm. In the background, crew supervisor Michael Coulter paddles around Five Fountain Lake looking to clear a clogged drain. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

Grant’s Farm crew supervisor Michael Coulter tries to find a clogged drain in Five Fountain Lake on Thursday, April 10, 2014. Coulter and carpenter Greg Ronzio (not seen) were getting the fountain ready for opening day at the farm. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

Charley Wetmore, 70, hauls a trash can down to the dock of Mirror Lake at Grant’s Farm on Thursday, April 10, 2014, in preparation for opening day. New swan paddle boats are lined up ready to ride. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

New swan paddle boats are ready to ride on Mirror Lake at Grant’s Farm on Thursday, April 10, 2014, as the farm gets ready for opening day. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

Clydesdale handlers Michelle Speck and Curtis Kentner put a fence around a fiberglass Clydesdale at Grant’s Farm, to keep visitors from climbing on the display, on Thursday, April 10, 2014. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grant’s Farm gets ready for opening day

A Clydesdale at Grant’s Farm watches over the fence while Dana Cook cleans the walkways around the Clydesdales’ barn on Thursday, April 10, 2014. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Grants Farm

Animals wander the fields at Grant’s Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Grants Farm

Animals wander the fields at Grant’s Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Busch family mansion at Grant’s Farm

The Busch family mansion at Grant’s Farm. Photo by Tom Borgman of the Post-Dispatch

Snowy Clydesdales don’t seem to mind the weather

Young Clydesdales huddle in the snow at Grant’s Farm in Affton on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2013. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Fog rolls across Grant’s Farm

A Clydesdale grazes at Grant’s Farm under a light fog blanket early on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

