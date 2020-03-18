🔥Fears of Olympic Games postponement rise as athletes voice concerns amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

Japanese Government officials today admitted that allowing the Tokyo Olympics to take place “would not make sense” if other countries were unable to send their athletes to the Games.

Despite the previous insistence from the International Olympic Committee that the Games were still going ahead as planned, there has been increasing scepticism in the host nation.

Today, deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso admitted for the first time that the Olympics could go ahead only if all nations were able to travel to the event amid fears over COVID-19. He said: “As the Prime Minister said, it’s desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that’s not something Japan alone can decide.”

The IOC were consulting today with national Olympic committees and international sports federations over the impact of the coronavirus on the Games and various qualification events. Nearly half of the athletes at the Games have still not officially qualified.

But in a statement yesterday, the IOC said: “We remain fully committed to Tokyo 2020 and, with more than four months to go before the Games, there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage. Any speculation at this moment would be counter productive.”

The IOC are beginning to feel a backlash from athletes over their stance. Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi said: “There is no postponement, no cancellation. But the IOC are putting us at risk.

“We all want Tokyo to happen but what’s Plan B if it doesn’t? Knowing about a possible option will affect my training because I may be taking risks now I would not if there was a Plan B.

“We have to decide whether to risk our health and continue in the current environment.”

The IOC stand has been questioned by one of their own members, Hayley Wickenheiser.

The Canadian, a six-time Olympian and four-time gold medallist in ice hockey, said the organisation were “insensitive and irresponsible” in their unfaltering position.

She added: “I can only imagine and try to empathise with the anxiety and heartbreak athletes are feeling.

“The uncertainty of not knowing where you’re going to train as facilities close and qualification events are cancelled would be terrible.

“The IOC insisting this will move ahead with such conviction is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.”