🔥Fears grow for 87-year-old who 'fell in river' amid torrential downpours from Storm Dennis🔥

Fears are growing for an 87-year-old woman thought to have fallen into a river amid Storm Dennis.

Jean Disney was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning and concerns are growing following her disappearance.

In statement released on Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said “evidence at this time has strongly indicated that Jean fell into the water” of the River Exe.

Ms Disney is from Tiverton, 20 miles west of Taunton and 13 miles north of Exeter.

When she was last seen, the pensioner was wearing a dark coloured jacket over a dressing gown at the time.

A spokeswoman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “These searches are currently confined to the River Exe, as evidence at this time has strongly indicated that Jean fell into the water in the early hours of Monday 17 February.

“Police are aware that local residents and concerned members of the public have been organising their own searches.

“Officers strongly urge anyone wishing to assist not to approach any areas immediately adjacent to the river, or any other flooded areas.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 999, quoting log number 63 of February 17.