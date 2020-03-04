🔥Fears grow Flybe set to collapse 'within hours' putting 2,000 jobs at risk🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Fears are growing that struggling airline Flybe is set to collapse “within hours,” putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but it is understood that no deal was agreed.

Flybe aircraft are airports including Edinburgh were not being refuelled and that engineers were being laid off, sources said.

And Flybe’s website has stopped working, with an error message stating the link is “no longer live”.

The firm’s future had been thrown into doubt after being hit by a slump in bookings since the outbreak of coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Flybe said she could not confirm reports by multiple news outlets that the airline was set to collapse “within hours”.

The airline was saved from collapse earlier this year but has been unable to obtain finance from the Government.

It has a major presence at UK airports and flies the most UK domestic routes between airports outside London.

Unions expressed fears that airline was on the verge of administration, threatening thousands of jobs and the future of a number of regional airports.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of the Prospect union, said it would be a “devastating blow” for its members working for Flybe.

He said: “The airline provides important connections to and from parts of the UK where other viable options often don’t exist.

“A number of regional airports are also highly reliant on Flybe for most or all of their scheduled services.

“Prospect will do everything we can to support our members but the truth is the Government has badly let them down.

“The failure to provide the loan that is required as part of a package of rescue measures means the Government has failed in its commitment to every part of the UK.”

As part of the January rescue deal, Flybe agreed an arrangement to defer tax payments of “less than £10 million” with HM Revenue and Customs.

Ministers also agreed to hold a review into air passenger duty (APD).

The structure of APD – which adds £26 to the price of most return domestic flights such as those operated by Flybe – could be altered in next week’s Budget.

Flybe serves around 170 destinations and has a major presence at UK airports such as Aberdeen, Belfast City, Manchester and Southampton, which will be hugely affected by a loss of its business.

It was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, but has continued to make losses.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: “The collapse of Flybe is disastrous news for passengers and employees alike and will cause real anxiety in many regions throughout the country.

“The Civil Aviation Authority is sadly very well practised, following the collapse of Monarch and Thomas Cook, at responding to airline failure and looking after passengers. No doubt they will do that once more.

“Yet again, more airline workers face an anxious future and the Government has to respond and provide them with all necessary support.

“Flybe has provided critical connectivity for many locations throughout the country, especially where there is currently no realistic transport alternative other than flying.

“The Government has to answer how those vital links will be maintained following Flybe’s collapse.

“Communities will be concerned about what this will mean for their local economies and the Secretary of State has to come up with answers to these questions as a matter of urgency.”