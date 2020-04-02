🔥Fears for children not safe at home or exposed to gangs🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The head of London’s biggest academy chain warned today that some of the capital’s most vulnerable children are even more unsafe now that they are isolated at home without the “safe haven” of school.

Sir Daniel Moynihan, chief executive of the Harris Federation, admitted he was “worried” about certain pupils and said teachers are making huge efforts to keep in daily contact.

He said some pupils are more vulnerable to gangs, while others are at risk of losing contact with social services, or are living in homes with no books or sanitary products.

Sir Daniel said: “I am worried about the vulnerable children. School is a safe haven for them, it provides trusted adults who keep them in contact with social services and other people they need.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

“We have much less contact now but we are phoning them regularly during the week and we have risk assessments on the most vulnerable. A very small minority are not necessarily safe at home…There are others in areas where gang crime is endemic.”

He added: “[The vulnerable children] know if things are at absolute crisis we will be there for them. There are staff in each school and they know they can turn up.”

The Harris Federation runs 48 academies and educates one in every 41 pupils in London. It is buying laptops and wireless dongles for pupils who do not have internet access at home, and is paying for food for pupils who do not qualify for free school meals but are nevertheless struggling.

The Federation is spending a £350,000 donation from an unnamed City business as part of its coronavirus hardship fund. Families are encouraged to approach schools to ask for what they need.

Sir Daniel also said some pupils have asked for sanitary products because their parents cannot afford them.