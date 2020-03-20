Fear, grace and vegan poutine: Notes on the end of the restaurant beat as I know it

Eat-Rite Diner’s Sarah Williams had cooked for only two take-out customers by nightfall on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. “I have no idea what to think, I just want to go home at this point.” Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

You cover restaurants in St. Louis, you talk to Qui Tran.You talk when he visits your table at Mai Lee, the iconic Vietnamese restaurant his mother, Lee Tran, opened 35 years ago. You talk when he opens his own restaurant, Nudo House.You text him when you’re driving by Rick Lewis’ Grace Meat & Three and see him leaving, certain you’ve stumbled across a hot tip about a collaborative dinner.(He was just grabbing lunch.)You talk to Qui, and you suspend your reflexive cynicism. He’s passionate about the restaurants in St. Louis — not simply or even primarily as places to eat, but as places to build community among chefs and owners, among all of us.“The cool thing is, I grew up on the Hill,” he told me during a 2013 profile.“We lived right down the street from Cunetto and all the markets. So after school I would walk around to the markets and be like, ‘What’s that? Let me try that. Let me get that soppressata.’”When I talked to Qui on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic began forcing St. Louis restaurants to close or transform their operations, I didn’t hear any passion or enthusiasm.“I’ve never been scared in my life,” he said. “I’ve always felt like we can push through, and stuff like that. I’m really (expletive) scared.”By coincidence, the last meal I’d eat inside a St. Louis restaurant for the foreseeable future was lunch with my family this past Saturday at Mai Lee.I wasn’t sure this was a good idea. Saturday lunch at Mai Lee is usually packed. I told myself if other diners were crowding the entrance, waiting for tables, we’d turn right around and go back to the car.Mai Lee wasn’t empty, but the host seated us right away. The alarm was no longer an annoying tinnitus in my ears, but a car’s klaxon echoing through a garage.Earlier last week — Tuesday, I think, though, it’s already hard to keep the days of the week straight — I met a friend for drinks at Planter’s House. It was slammed. We were lucky to land a seat.Afterwards, I ate dinner at the bar at Little Fox, a buzzy new restaurant in Fox Park. It was quiet, but this was also Tuesday night in St. Louis. Finding a good meal late is a miracle.As I ate, a modest bar crowd began to build. Mostly neighborhood and industry folks, it seemed. A good sign for a rookie restaurant.Planter’s House and Little Fox are both closed until further notice.Wednesday lunch in the Delmar Loop? Good crowd.Thursday lunch at Schlafly Tap Room? I’d seen it busier. I was distracted, though, waiting to hear whether we would cancel the paper’s Great Taste event for my STL 100 list.Remember when you weren’t sure if something would be canceled?Schlafly’s CEO and another executive were at a table. The bartender, who knows me, asked if he could make an introduction, just as a contact for the future. I said sure.That didn’t happen. The bartender could read their body language. That afternoon, Schlafly canceled its Stout & Oyster Festival. We canceled our event, too.Friday, I stayed home, teleconferencing a meeting that was supposed to have taken place in San Antonio. For a while I also noodled around with the review scheduled to be published this week.That’s how I write. Figure out the first 300 words or so, why I think what I think about the restaurant — in this case Utah Station, a mainly vegan spot that opened last summer in Benton Park.I was riffing on Utah Station’s vegan poutine. Its vegetable-based gravy delivered a smack of umami I’d assumed came from mushrooms. But in a phone interview the chef, Chris Bertke, told me it wasn’t mushrooms. It was a secret.So I riffed on the poutine. I thought about how even basic assumptions I make about vegan cooking often turn out wrong. I wondered if I could connect that to Bertke’s background, very different from my own, becoming a vegan while playing in punk bands.The teleconference meeting ran longer than I’d expected. I put the review aside to finish over the weekend.Utah Station is closed until further notice.Saturday, maybe an hour before my family and I went to lunch at Mai Lee, I texted Grace’s Rick Lewis. On background, off the record, whatever. I wanted to know what some chefs were thinking about the rapidly changing situation.You cover restaurants in St. Louis, you talk to Rick. He’s one of the best chefs to emerge in the past decade, a thoughtful, humble, often hilarious interview.I might be biased. Grace’s spicy catfish sent my wife into labor.Anyway, Saturday, Rick sounded concerned. Monday, as I was already racing to catalog restaurants closing and changing to takeout or delivery only, he texted me: “It’s amazing how quick things can change….”The next day, he and his wife, Elisa, released a video and statement. They had initially decided to close and furlough all but a core team. Instead, they would forgo their salaries and rework their model to keep everyone employed doing takeout and delivery.“This may fail,” Elisa said. “The smart business decision would be to cut all ties and close. To save ourselves and our pockets.“But that is not an answer of Grace. Grace is courteous goodwill, a free gift that is undeserved. We are not willing not give up, and we believe this is worth fighting for.”This was the moment that broke me, the first of many times this past week when I would stop working and cry. It’s also the moment I return to when I need to remind myself that maybe — maybe — we’ll pull through this.How long will this last? How many restaurants will survive? Will we even want to go out to eat and talk and write about the experience like we did before?I don’t know.Last night, exhausted but wired, I couldn’t sleep. I saw Rick had posted a video at the end of service. He looked like I felt.I texted to check in. On background, off the record, whatever. We talked for a bit about the situation and what might happen next.He signed off a few minutes before midnight. I share his message with his permission.“We will get through this,” he wrote. “Things will look very different. But we will get through this. Try to get some rest. Take care of that family.”You, too, all of you, until the next time we break bread.

