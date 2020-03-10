🔥FDA warns Ontario holistic clinic to stop selling fake coronavirus cures🔥

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned an holistic clinic based in Sarnia, Ontario to stop promoting and selling false cures for the coronavirus.

According to an FDA warning letter, the Vivify Holistic Clinic’s Facebook page led readers to a website selling products that claimed to be able to prevent and cure the coronavirus.

“The FDA has determined that your website offers products for sale in the United States and that these products are intended to mitigate, prevent, treat, cure or diagnose COVID-191 in people,” the warning read.

The FDA says that the Vivify Holistic Facebook page made a post advertising a healing tea, saying: “With active infection: very strong boneset tea, to 6x day. I have used this with other corona virus infections, including SARS, it works well.”

“Stephen Buhner . . . has done extensive research on coronaviruses . . . He has treated them very successfully using his protocols. The last few days I have been working very hard to set up a website coronavirusdefense.com up to sell Mr. Buhner’s protocol.”

The “coronavirusdefense” website showcased other products that were claimed to be able to prevent and treat the coronavirus.

The FDA warns that “There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus disease. Thus, the claims cited above are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence. You must immediately cease making all such claims.”

The warning letter, sent March 6., said the company had 48 hours to correct the violations cited in the letter or it could result in legal action, including seizure and injunction.

According to Global News and The Canadian Press, Vivify says its Facebook page had appropriate disclaimers and that the post about the tea was made by a third party.

As of March 10, The “coronavirusdefense” link leads to a different website domain. There is a disclaimer on the front page: “Information on this site is educational only and not intended to diagnose nor are products sold intended to replace medical treatment. There are no claims made to cure any medical condition. Seek treatment from your doctor.”

Warning letters against selling cures for the coronavirus were also sent to six other companies including: Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., N-Energetics, GuruNanda LLC, Herbal Amy LLC and The Jim Bakker Show.