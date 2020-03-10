🔥FDA postpones foreign inspections through April on coronavirus concerns🔥

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had been postponing most foreign inspections through April because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In the interim, the agency said it could implement additional measures to make sure safety of products imported to america including physical examinations or product sampling at borders. (reut.rs/2IBvbi4)

Inspections deemed critical by the U.S. would be considered on a case-by-cases basis, the FDA said.