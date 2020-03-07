FILE PHOTO: Stephen Hahn, commissioner for food and drugs in the meals and Drug Administration, testifies before a residence Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing on Health insurance and Human Services oversight of the coronavirus outbreak in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Saturday that materials for just two 2. 1 million coronavirus tests shall have already been shipped to non-public U.S. monday labs by, because the Trump administration aims to counter criticism that its reaction to the condition has been sluggish.

Stephen Hahn, the FDA commissioner, told reporters at the White House that manufacturers have told the agency they think that by the finish of in a few days they might scale up to capacity of 4 million additional tests.