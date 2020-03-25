FBI: 1 dead after shooting involving agent near Kansas City

BELTON, Mo. — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting involving an FBI agent south of Kansas City.The FBI said in a statement that the shooting happened Tuesday in Belton.The Kansas City Star reports that FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said the person who was shot died at a hospital. No one else was hurt.The FBI released no other details, including why agents responded to the area and what led up to the shooting. The agency says the shooting is under investigation.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

