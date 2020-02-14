🔥Faye Swetlik: Man, 30, found dead after missing girl's body discovered confirmed as her neighbour🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man who was found dead inside his South Carolina home as police investigated the death of schoolgirl Faye Swetlik has been identified as her neighbour.

Faye’s body was found in a nearby wooded area on Thursday afternoon, three days after the six-year-old was reported missing.

It emerged on Friday that, after police found an item of Faye’s inside a neighbour’s rubbish bin, the body of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor was discovered inside the home.

Police believe Faye’s body was put in the woods after they found evidence inside the bin, Sergeant Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety told a press conference.

A Cayce police officer approaches a vehicle at a road block near an entrance to the Churchill Heights neighborhood (AP)

Mr Antley did not directly link the death of Mr Taylor to the girl’s killing.

But he said the item found in Mr Taylor’s trash on Thursday was something that would have been listed on the missing person flyer created after she disappeared.

Police have previously said there was no danger to the public and no arrests had been made.

The girl’s disappearance had brought more than 250 officers to the Churchill Heights neighbourhood in Cayce, just across the Congaree River from the state capital of Columbia.

They also asked residents with doorbell cameras in the area to share footage. State police and the FBI are assisting local police.

Flyers with Faye’s picture had appeared all over Cayce and people in the area tracked every development in the case.

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye,” Mr Snellgrove said during an appeal earlier this week.

“Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside.”

The girl’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and her father all cooperated with investigators, authorities said.