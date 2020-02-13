🔥Faye ​Swetlik: Homicide probe launched after body of missing six-year-old girl found🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A six-year-old girl who disappeared three days ago has been found dead.

Faye ​Swetlik, from Cayce,​ South Carolina, vanished on Monday.

The body of a man also was found recently in the neighbourhood. Police have launched a homicide investigation following the discovery.

Speaking at a press conference, Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove: “It’s with extremely heavy hearts that we announce we have found the body.”

Mr Snellgrove did not confirm that the two deaths were linked, but said there was no danger to the public.

He also said no arrests have been made in the girl’s death.

The coroner confirmed the girl’s death but has not released the identity of the dead man, he added.

Investigators sent more than 250 officers to talk with neighbours, used tracking dogs and helicopters to search the area and stopped motorists near the girl’s home to question them.

They also asked residents with doorbell cameras in the area to share footage. State police and the FBI are assisting local police.

Flyers with Faye’s picture had appeared all over Cayce and people in the area tracked every development in the case.

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye,” Mr Snellgrove said during an appeal earlier this week.

“Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside.”

The girl’s mother, the mother’s boyfriend and her father all cooperated with investigators, authorities said.