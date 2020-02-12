🔥Fay Maschler's week in food, from Noble Rot to Oklava Bakery + Wine🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Few things more utopian than smoked eel with pink rhubarb on dark soda bread plus a glass of Ulysse Collin Les Roises champagne given because the winemaker is also sitting in Noble Rot.

After Leopoldstadt at Wyndham’s Theatre a short hop to Koha Restaurant where the pre-theatre deal — £13.95 for two courses — is offered post-theatre. Nice chicken Milanese, genial staff.

A change of theatrical tune: seductive production of The Boyfriend at Menier Chocolate Factory Theatre followed by confit pork, chicharron, salsa especial at El Pastor in Borough Market.

Black Sea cheese, butter pide, egg yolk, black garlic, za’atar — a thing of beauty and a joy at Oklava Bakery Wine.

Travancore roasted guinea fowl heady with curry leaves served with Malabar paratha at Gymkhana celebrating their re-opening.

