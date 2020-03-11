🔥Fay Maschler's week in food, from Manteca to Viet Food🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Bouncy, alabaster burrata on distinguished caponata with chums Itamar and Max at The Eagle in Farringdon, correctly deified as The First Gastropub.

After underrated movie Greed, based on Philip Green (also read Oliver Shah’s Damaged Goods), supper at Manteca where I couldn’t stop eating roasted Pink Fir potatoes with smoked cod’s roe.

Hankies are necessary right now, as is the deliciously floppy fine dough (roomali roti) enfolding lamb spare ribs at the new branch of Hankies Indian restaurant off Haymarket.

Very fine cha gio, Vietnamese spring rolls to wrap in lettuce leaves, at Wardour Street’s Viet Food near Picturehouse Central, where I go to see the decidedly moving Military Wives.

I follow Nigella’s recipe of the day for chicken with 40 cloves of garlic and, surely, boost my immunity.