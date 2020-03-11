🔥Fay Maschler reviews Boulevard: Neon signs of Old Soho sizzle as timely menu steers towards virtue🔥

Book Now

When I come to write my PhD — don’t worry I haven’t even been to university yet — it will be about cooking on stage with special reference to Arnold Wesker’s The Kitchen and David Hare’s Skylight. About the latter I will never forget Carey Mulligan as Kyra Hollis making spaghetti Bolognese from scratch for Bill Nighy as Tom Sergeant — a character with more than a passing resemblance to Terence Conran. I so wanted to jump up on stage to help her…

In The Sunset Limited, Cormac McCarthy’s tense, terse play at Boulevard Theatre, the warming up of food and the making of coffee in a stuttering Bialetti Moka Pot flesh out the dialogue of a tussle between blinkered faith and existential nihilism. After the performance in the new, agile, adaptable, chic and comfortable space that once housed Raymond Revuebar we move to the restaurant in what is now Walker’s Court. The neon Revuebar signage sizzles on.

Among Small Plates — in other words, starters — is a dish based on rutabaga — in another word, swede. It references the vegetable stew slopped out in the New York tenement apartment of the play but burnishes, gilds and punctuates with pomegranate molasses, pickled onions and chopped hazelnuts what, in my companion’s words, is the “earthy funk” of the root. The menu, the creation of executive chef Greg Hillier, is plant-based unless otherwise noted with warnings of (f) for fish, (m) for meat and (v) for vegetarian, an interesting, timely reversal of tradition.

Mushroom arancini with warm oozing hearts of Taleggio cheese are served with dots of onion purée and spears of radicchio. Twice-baked Comté soufflé with onion marmalade and chive sauce, my first choice, is sadly not available. On another occasion, kohlrabi with salsa verde, celeriac and hazelnuts has the inviting, comforting appearance of a tidily made bed.

Forcefully done: baked squash, from a menu that leads with its vegetarian dishes (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

A Large Plate of forcefully baked squash garnished with onion tahini purée, sautéed pine kernels and shredded salad leaves is appreciated more than the Lake District pork T-bone from The Grill section. Correctly criss-crossed with charring, the choice of sauce should have been blue cheese or bone-marrow butter rather than salsa verde. Like a tired face the meat needed a moisturiser.

One evening after a film nearby I try Rhug Estate 8oz Cheddar cheeseburger with its towering filling of beer-braised brisket, dark grape mustard mayo and shoestring fries and wonder whether I should have gone for the Portobello mushroom version at £2 less. This is a menu that steers you gently towards virtue. That can be happily undone with chocolate & olive oil cake with whiskey custard and vanilla ice cream.

The dining room is — I am told by someone who knows such things — decorated in Wes Anderson pink, which has a mildly sexy result. Staff are amiable, hours easy, drinks reasonable; Boulevard in all its entertainments is a welcome addition to Soho. The next theatre production is Lucy Prebble’s The Effect, dwelling on the fallout from a collision between love and science. Come to think of it, that is a rather good definition of gratifying cooking.

