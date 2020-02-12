🔥Fay Maschler reviews Bar Douro City: Behind blue and white tiles lies an irresistible repudiation of austerity🔥

Since, for me, good food is at the heart of most positive events, I was not surprised when whirling through the lucky — and unlucky — dip that is Twitter to light upon an article about the fortunes of Portugal being on the rise.

Led by the former mayor of Lisbon, socialist António Costa, who is convincingly supporting the welfare state and investing in the public sector, the economy is flourishing and the young who emigrated are returning. Lunch and dinner at newly opened Bar Douro in the City set the seal on some of the benefits of Portugal’s current repudiation of austerity and Right-wing nationalism.

Picking my way through and round blocked-off walkways, dead-end streets and builders paraphernalia near Liverpool Street wondering if all those budding empty offices and luxury apartments near Broadgate will ever be rented, I finally manage to track down the blue-and-white tiled shopfront and terrace in what I discover is Finsbury Avenue Square. This is the second Bar Douro restaurant from Max Graham whose family business Churchill’s Port and Wine has been producing wines in the Douro Valley for over two centuries.

It is larger than the Flat Iron Square original and has tables as opposed to just stools at counters, which is not only more comfortable for an old bat like me but allows escalation of ordering and, for the kitchen, more routes through the country’s culinary regions. An open plan allows us to see that women predominate at the stoves, a commonplace in the unpretentious restaurants of Portugal. She who runs the pastry section is particularly gifted.

The menu is divided into Snacks, Garden, Sea, Land, Clay Pots, Cheese, Desserts. Its presentation is accompanied by what, in future, for the sake of brevity, I shall term menusplaining (copyright Scott Collins). In other words, the dishes are for sharing, an improbable number are recommended and they will be sent out from the kitchen when it suits the kitchen.

Handsome: The clams à bulhão pato at Bar Douro (Daniel Hambury/@stellapicsltd)

Prawn rissole from Petiscos (snacks) is praised by its misty-eyed recipient for the evocation of Findus Crispy Pancakes but then he pulls himself together and talks of an ironed croqueta full of salty creaminess. Couldn’t put it better myself. Suckling pig in bolo do caco, a Madeiran sweet potato circular bread, is so lush, juicy and finely balanced — a crunch of what is possibly the salted crackling sparring with the soft crumb sweetness of the bun — that I don’t resist it at either meal. It is ideal aperitif-accompanying food, e.g. with white port and tonic. Fried eels with Bairrada sauce — presumably made with wine from that region — are like no other eels I have tried, arriving in small pieces encased in a fluffy tempura batter. Remember it was the Portuguese in the 16th Century who introduced that style of frying to Japan.

Always aiming to up my vegetable consumption (often failing), three dishes from “Garden” are tried: punched potatoes with parsley and almond, seasonal cabbage with soubise and butter beans with charred leeks and cured egg yolk. Punched potatoes are exactly that — small boiled potatoes squashed till they burst — but here is a tip: I do that at home before finally roasting in olive oil to achieve crisp edges. Clams à bulhão pato (the shells opened with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice and coriander), features handsome stripy shellfish.

Grilled brill is served with xerém, a cornflour mash you might compare to polenta. They also make it jaunty with finely chopped spring onions. From “Land” the most impressive assembly of those tried is presa Ibérica (pork shoulder) with kale and migas (sautéed breadcrumbs) to counter the meat’s ambrosial richness. Braising rather roasting or grilling quails is not a good idea. Their dainty physiques can’t take it and they quail under the sauce and garnish.

The most expensive dish offered is arroz de Sapateira (crab rice) in a clay pot for £20 which gives you some idea of the value here. It is soothing in its crabby way but for half the price, should you be dithering, do try Azeitão DOP, an unpasteurised sheep’s milk cheese coagulated by thistle flower rather than animal rennet, with a creamy texture and profoundly earthy flavour. Then examine the patisserie skills with pastel de nata (custard tart) and an equally irresistible tarte de amêndoa (almond tart) with the lightest of casing and a winningly chewy filling. Both are served with ice cream.

Had we but space enough and time, I would extol the drinks list with its selection of wines that champion the wide range of indigenous grape varieties, the ports, obvs, and also Portuguese gins and other spirits but just one observation must suffice. A red vinho verde, meaning young wine, can satisfy a liking for light reds. The Anselmo Mendes Vinhão 2018 at £34 did just that.

Thumping disco music marred the first visit but it was the evening of the January 31 and maybe the management supposed that people would be out celebrating or sobbing about Brexit. How much more appropriate would have been some mournful, melancholy fado (meaning destiny or fate) which satisfactorily and appropriately was the style when I went back for lunch.

Fay’s Favourites – Ports in a storm​​

Gordon’s Wine Bar

By Schooner or Beaker from the wood or bottle; terrific selection.

47 Villiers Street, WC2N 6NE; gordonswinebar.com

The Port House

Irish ownership brings singular cheer to this candlelit tapas bar with a deep port list

417 Strand, WC2R 0PD; porthouse.ie

10 Greek Street

The agile drinks list of this lovable restaurant embraces Tawny Port.

10 Greek Street, W1D 4DH; 10greekstreet.com

Fay Maschler’s favourite restaurants of 2019