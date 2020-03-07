🔥Faulk will undoubtedly be game-time decision for Blues on Sunday🔥

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk defends against Carolina center Martin Necas as Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington defends the web during in St. Louis oOn Tuesday louis,, 2020. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

CHICAGO — Defenseman Justin Faulk didn’t skate with the Blues at their practice on Saturday at the United Center and coach Craig Berube said he’d be considered a game-time decision for the overall game Sunday with the Blackhawks.”Daily,” Berube said. “Hopefully he is able to continue the ice tomorrow, we’ll see and decide if he’s a new player tomorrow. He’s possible at this time.”Faulk was hurt used on Thursday in Newark and was a scratch on Friday night for the overall game with the Devils. That has been the initial game he previously missed all season.”If he’s not 100 percent, he’s most likely not likely to go,” Berube said.PERSONNEL FILEWith Faulk not skating, the Blues did their usual routine on the blueline, with Carl Gunnarsson with Alex Robert and Pietrangelo Bortuzzo with Vince Dunn.Following a sluggish offensive game on Friday which saw Berube mix his lines in the 3rd period, he’s heading back for some old lines. Ryan O’Reilly is back centering Zach Sanford and David Perron and Brayden Schenn is back at center with Jaden Schwartz and Sammy Blais on his wings.”Nothing was happening last game therefore i just switched all of them up,” Berube said. “Just looking for a spark in the 3rd period and we got an objective late which gave us a chance. A little late too, that’s all.”