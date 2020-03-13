NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci gives television interviews about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) – U.S. communities need to take proportionate measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the nation’s top infectious disease official said on Friday, adding that he expects to see testing availability ramp up within a week.

“The next few weeks, for most Americans, what you’re going to see is an acceleration of cases. There’s no doubt about it because that’s how these outbreaks work,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told MSNBC in an interview.