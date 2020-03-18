🔥Father with with motor neurone disease named as youngest person in UK to die after coronavirus diagnosis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A father who was fighting motor neurone disease (MND) has been named as the youngest person to die after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

Craig Ruston died on Monday morning, six days after falling ill with a chest infection that was confirmed to be Covid-19.

He was among the 14 people who died after contracting the illness in England by Tuesday, when the total number of deaths related to the virus reached 71.

Mr Ruston was reportedly 45 years old, which would make him the youngest person in the UK to die with the killer illness.

Previously the youngest victim was believed to have been Nick Matthews, 59, who died in Bristol on Saturday.

Mr Ruston had been writing a blog on Facebook about his battle with MND, a degenerative and terminal neurological condition he was diagnosed with two years ago.

Paying tribute following his death, the family said they were “truly heartbroken”.

They said that Mr Ruston, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, was “not ready to go”.

In a post on Mr Ruston’s blog page on Tuesday, signed by his wife Sally and his “amazing girls”, added: “His fight with MND was not ready to be over.

“At diagnosis in June 2018 he was given roughly two years to live. He was pushing that back. Craig was not ready to go.”

His family said that Mr Ruston was taken ill on Tuesday last week, and spent six days in isolation.

Mr Ruston’s family added: “How dare that take Craig who was already facing this, the most vile and evil of diseases.

“Craig’s wish upon death was to give his brain to the Oxford Brain Bank.

“It was to be used specifically for MND research and Craig was so keen to do this.

“He’d give anything in the name of research.

“Sadly this can no longer happen.

“How dare this virus take this from Craig.”

His family said that Mr Ruston was a “wonderfully kind and caring” person who welcomed everyone.

They said he was still doing “everything in his power” to raise awareness and fight against MND.

They added: “To those of you that knew Craig, before his MND diagnosis, after his diagnosis and to all that follow this his blog, I’m sure you knew or could tell what a wonderfully kind and caring person he was.

“He welcomed everyone. There were no airs and graces with Craig.

“He loved the world. He absorbed the world. He was one of the most intelligent people I know that would absorb information and could somehow explain just about anything.”