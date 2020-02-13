Father with gun boards school bus in Berkeley, encourages students to fight, district says

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Thursday with chargesBERKELEY — The father of a sixth-grade girl stormed onto a school bus with a loaded pistol, threatened a new bus driver and encouraged students to fight, officials said.The man, upset that a student had been fighting with one of his kids, pointed the pistol at the bus driver, two other adults and seven children, saying, “You got what you wanted.”St. Louis County prosecutors on Wednesday charged Christian M. Goodson with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child. All of those charges are felonies. Goodson also faces misdemeanor charges of second-degree property damage and fourth-degree assault.No one was injured in the incident just before 7 a.m. Wednesday at Fay and Canyon drives, said Kevin Hampton, a spokesman for the Ferguson-Florissant School District.Goodson, 31, was being held Thursday in the St. Louis County Jail, in lieu of $100,000 cash bail. Goodson lives in the 6300 block of Abbott Drive in Berkeley. He had no attorney listed as representing him.Tangie Francwar, principal of the Johnson-Wabash Sixth Grade Center, reported the disturbance to school parents in a letter shortly after it happened. She said the parent who forced his way onto the bus was on board for 37 seconds. Berkeley police later arrested him.Berkeley Police Officer Mike Wallish said in court papers that Goodson had a loaded Highpoint pistol in his hand. Two of his children were on the bus, and he became angry that a student was fighting one of his children, Wallish said.When the driver wouldn’t let Goodson board the bus, Goodson used the pistol to break the glass on the school bus door, Wallish said. Fearing Goodson would open fire, a district employee who was riding the bus as a monitor then opened the door and let Goodson step onto the bus, Wallish said.According to Wallish, Goodson walked up the stairs of the bus and pushed the female bus driver. After he pointed the gun at everyone on board, the middleschoolers ran to the back of the bus, Wallish said. Goodson then took his two children and left, police said.Police said they arrested Goodson later and recovered a loaded pistol.Francwar’s description of the incident said the parent had encouraged students to fight. The police summary doesn’t mention that.The bus carried nine students, a new bus driver, a veteran bus driver who was mentoring the new one, and another staff member who was riding as a bus monitor because of previous disruptions and fights on the bus.Before the father boarded the bus, Hampton said, there had been a fight among some students waiting at the bus stop. The fight continued when they boarded the bus on the way to school.Hampton declined to discuss specific student suspensions in this case. But, in general, Hampton said, students who were fighting and violating district policy could be suspended by the principal for up to 10 days. Longer suspensions could be handed down by the district superintendent.Hampton said the new bus driver who was threatened hasn’t quit. “She was back at it today,” Hampton said Thursday.

