🔥Father run down and killed by own car was 'taken too soon'🔥

A father run down and killed by his own car while challenging a suspected thief was “taken way too soon”, his devastated family said.

Marc Allen, 51, was thrown over the bonnet of his Mercedes outside his home in Erith on December 29.

He spent a month in a coma before dying in hospital on January 29.

His cousin, Jade Allen-Sargant, wrote on Facebook: “I can’t even begin to describe what our family are going through right now, all I know is that his life was taken way too soon.”

His niece, Nicole Bouchard, has set up a page to raise money for funeral costs. She wrote: “His family is currently grieving at this tragic and wasteful loss of life.”

Officers said Mr Allen, a father of two, rushed outside to confront the suspected thief, who is believed to have driven the car at him before fleeing in the vehicle. It was recovered in Poplar two days later. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

A man, 27, arrested on Friday was being questioned by police today on suspicion of murder and burglary.