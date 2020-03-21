🔥Father of Labour candidate Ali Milani, who ran against Boris Johnson, dies after catching coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Labour parliamentary candidate who ran against Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election has said his father has passed away after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Mr Milani tweeted: “In the early hours of this morning, my father tragically passed away after having contracted COVID-19.”

He urged people to heed advice to limit social contact in a bid to stem the virus spread.

“Please keep him in your prayers. This virus is taking millions all across the world. Please ISOLATE and listen to medical advice,” he added.

In the UK so far 177 who had been infected by the virus have died after their diagnosis.

While the number of people infected is at 3,983.