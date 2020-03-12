A father-of-five has had one of his lower legs amputated after suffering horrific injuries in a hit-and-run.

Police are searching for the driver of a small dark blue car that hit Robert Field, 66, as he crossed the road in Northfield, south Birmingham, in February.

The driver fled the scene, leaving behind a wing mirror that was knocked off in the incident, according to police.

Mr Field has been in hospital ever since and has had to have one of his lower legs amputated.

Robert Field suffered life-changing injuries (West Midlands Police/PA Wire)

His children have sent out a message today appealing for any information that could help catch the driver.

In a statement, issued by West Midlands Police, they said: “Our dad was involved in a hit and run in Northfield and his injuries included 10 fractures throughout his body, a brain bleed and an open fracture to his leg. Doctors told us many times he’s lucky to still be alive.

“During his time in the hospital dad has spent a week in intensive care and will be leaving with life-changing injuries, including the amputation of his lower leg.

They continued: “Anyone who knows dad will understand the troubles he’s had with his knees and still maintained his independence and the ability to walk unaided.

“This will now change and will include him spending time in a wheelchair, the fitting of a prosthetic and the physiotherapy required to learn to walk again.

“Many people from Northfield will recognise dad’s face from over the many years he has lived here from a small lad.”

Mr Field’s children thanked members of the public for their messages of support.

They added: “We urge anyone who may have noticed the slightest detail on that night to come forward and we will always be indebted to the people that stopped and helped him and have continued to message in support since.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, added: “We are conducting CCTV enquiries and speaking to witnesses, however we are still appealing for information or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV.

“No matter how small you believe your information may be, it could hold vital information to help progress this investigation.”

Anyone who has information can contact police via live chat on their website between 8am and midnight, call 101 at any time, quoting log number 2243 of 22/2/20, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.