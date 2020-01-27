🔥Father, 57, ‘killed all five of his babies’🔥

A 57-year-old father has been arrested for killing five of his infant children, police say.

Paul Perez was taken into police custody Monday after investigators say he killed his five children between 1992 and 2001 in Yolo County, California.

The body one of Perez’s children was found on March 29, 2007 by a fisherman who discovered a baby boy in a sealed container, weighed down by heavy objects, in a waterway just east of Woodland, California.

Authorities say DNA technology identified the baby in October 2019.

Breaking News. More To Follow.