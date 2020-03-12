VENTURING OUT in London Discover

Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed by way of a year because of coronavirus.

The film was because of be released on, may 22, but it’s now been announced that the movie should come from April 21, 2021.

A statement on the Fast and Furious Facebook page read: “We feel all of the love and the anticipation you have for another chapter inside our saga. That is why it’s especially tough to inform you that we need to move the release date of the film.

“It’s become clear that it will not be easy for our fans all over the world to start to see the film this might. While we realize there’s disappointment in needing to wait a time longer, this move is manufactured with the safety of everybody as our foremost consideration.”

It continued: “Moving allows our global family to see our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.”

The movie may be the latest to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, with A Quiet Place 2, Peter Rabbit 2 and VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die all affected.

The ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise stars famous brands Vin Diesel, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Michelle Rodriguez.