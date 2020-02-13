🔥Fashion's new sex-fuelled mood🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

You love your loose shirt, your slouchy trousers and your comfy flats: you really do.

As uniforms go, they are unbeatable: easy for work, easy to tart up a bit for the evening. Which is precisely why spring’s predominant trend might feel a little hair-raising. And hem-raising. And also: eyebrow-raising. Was that a whip you just saw on the Gucci catwalk? Whatever happened to Alessandro Michele’s bespectacled librarians? Looks like they’ve had a career change: from Deirdre Barlow to dominatrix.

Gucci is far from alone in having sexed-up its collection for spring 2020. At Tom Ford, leather bralets, microshorts and seamed tights (the seams running up the front of the leg) were the order of the day. At Mugler, plunging necklines, corsetry and micro-miniskirts set pulses racing. At Saint Laurent, it was kinky boots and fetishistic mesh vests (new for spring: a Saint Laurent condom). And at Christopher Kane, arguably one of the world’s less sexy topics — recycling — received a lusty makeover, as dresses with peekaboo panels and short, frilly, botanically themed printed skirts played to the designer’s new buzzword for spring: ‘ecosexual’. Anything that makes sorting rubbish a little less dreary is okay by us.

‘Sexy’ is back, but why fashion’s sudden volte-face? As ever, it can partly be explained by the inevitable pendulum swing of an industry that thrives on newness and needs to change up its aesthetic to entice us to buy. For several seasons, the catwalks have been dominated by streetwear, and the seemingly unshakeable rise and rise of the sneaker. Those women for whom hoodies and sweatpants were too casual have adopted a modest, androgynous melange of slouchy jumpers, loose-limbed trousers, mid-length skirts and utilitarian shirts, with a blazer slung on for meetings. As well as being practical, it was the perfect post-MeToo uniform, wholly devoid of sexual overtones, obscuring the body rather than flaunting it, and enabling the wearer to dress with the sort of fluid ease that men have been doing for aeons. No possible accusations of ‘she’s asking for it’ here. Not that any woman should ever, ever be accused of such a thing, whether she’s wearing a bin bag or a basque.

As all women know, however, we are accused of such things, and with depressing regularity. Walk into a bar with your cleavage on show and eventually some man will take it as an invitation. Undoubtedly, social media is the new frontier on which to fight for equality and justice, and while it’s wholly positive that examples of #everydaysexism and #sexualharassment are brought to light and shared, the scale and severity of these examples is shocking. Any woman imagining that 2020 is a feel-good feminist utopia of equality and respect had better stay off Twitter.

Which isn’t to say that positive changes haven’t been effected. The #KuToo movement brought to light the plight of Japanese women forced to wear high heels at work and banned from wearing glasses, while in April 2019, Gina Martin successfully campaigned to make ‘upskirting’ a criminal offence, after being a victim herself. Although Martin is no victim: she came back fighting. And it’s precisely this attitude that informs 2020’s new take on sexy.

‘The new sexuality is on your terms,’ notes Ida Petersson, buying director at Browns, pointing out the variety of interpretations on offer, from slinky knits at Bottega Veneta to mesh body suits at Asai. ‘Gucci’s top with the slogan “My Body, My Choice” sums up the new mood perfectly.’

Indeed it does, for while women have always dressed largely for themselves rather than some fictitious male gaze, not every woman has, perhaps, felt as empowered to do so as they may have wished. But other women’s bravery in calling out sexual harassment has had a knock-on effect, emboldening the cautious, and challenging sexist notions that a bra top, short skirt or pair of fishnets should be interpreted as its wearer being sexually available, or fair game for verbal abuse.

‘It’s empowering to celebrate your own body and wear clothes that make you feel sexy,’ notes Dion Lee, whose spring/summer collection, while undeniably sexy, also played with gender stereotypes in a way that recalled the heyday of Helmut Lang. ‘To me, sex and gender are inextricably linked. Sex appeal is communicated through strength, ease and dressing for yourself.’

The poster girls for this ‘my body, my choice’ movement are as diverse as they are confident. Undoubtedly, Rihanna is at the vanguard: her first Savage x Fenty lingerie show, held last September, was a true example of body positivity and racial diversity that would have made the Victoria’s Secret extravaganza look dated in comparison, had that label chosen to show (it didn’t). Lizzo is another loud and proud example, her sexy stage outfits a joy to behold (not to mention her cameo appearance in Hustlers).

On the small screen, cam-girl Kat, the feminist virgin in HBO’s Euphoria, is a strong example of an empowered young woman reclaiming her sexuality on her own terms, while on the big screen, Harley ‘Two Bras’ Quinn, in DC Comics’ Birds Of Prey, is emblematic of the new mood. Hit on her because she’s wearing a bralet and she’d punch you. No wonder e-girls in collars, corsets and leather are all over TikTok. That the mother of them all, Madonna, was as provocative as ever during the London leg of her Madame X tour (61 and still rocking a leotard — take that, topless septuagenarian Mick Jagger) is further proof that if you’ve got it, you should flaunt it, no matter what your critics say.

Because if you are a woman who dares to bare, there will always be critics. ‘Are you not cold?’ ‘How old are you?’ ‘Oh, you’re not legal,’ are just three of the comments my teenage daughter and her friends have to put up with on the regular, every time they dare to venture outside not wearing nuns’ habits. And that includes when they’re wearing their school uniforms.

For here’s the thing: some men will find titillation in anything. The only logical response to the vagaries of the male gaze is to ignore it in favour of the self-appraising female one: your own. Pass me that Tom Ford breastplate, Zendaya. I’m going out.