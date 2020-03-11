🔥Fashion power couple list five-storey Bloomsbury townhouse for sale🔥

Emma and Jens Grede, the power couple behind Good American and Frame fashion brands, are selling their London townhouse for £5.5 million.

A Bloomsbury buy with fashion credentials — and other A-list pads

Fashion power couple Emma and Jens Grede are selling their Bloomsbury home.

Emma is chief executive of Good American, the “healthy body” label she co-founded with Khloé Kardashian.

Jens co-founded Frame, which is dubbed the US West Coast’s answer to Calvin Klein and is favoured by Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Drake and Reese Witherspoon.

The townhouse in Great James Street has been the couple’s home when they are away from LA, where they are raising their family.

At 3,900sq ft over five floors, each and every corner has been carefully designed.

There are four bedrooms, a gym, a wine cellar and two studies.

A stunning extension houses the kitchen and dining area, accessed via a glass corridor.

This very fashionable home is £5.5 million through Savills.