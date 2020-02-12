🔥Far Away at Donmar Warehouse: First look at Lyndsey Turner's revival of Caryl Churchill play🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The first production pictures of Caryl Churchill’s Far Away at the Donmar Warehouse have been released.

Lyndsey Turner directs the revival, which opens this evening with Jessica Hynes making her debut at the theatre.

Turner also directed the National Theatre’s recent production of Churchill’s Top Girls.

Far Away returns 20 years after its premiere and takes place in a world where everything in existence is at war with each other.

Hynes stars alongside Aisling Loftus and Simon Manyonda, as well as Abbiegail Mills and Sophia Ally, who rotate the part of young Joan.

Hynes previously appeared on stage in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Norman Conquests at the Old Vic and was nominated for a Tony Award when it transferred to Broadway. She also received an Olivier nomination for her part in Jez Butterworth’s The Night Heron at the Royal Court.

Far Away is one of two Churchill plays running concurrently in London; Roger Allam and Colin Morgan are appearing in A Number at the Bridge Theatre, which also opens this week.

There are designs by Lizzie Clachan, lighting my Peter Mumford and sound by Christopher Shutt.

Far Away runs at the Donmar until March 28, donmarwarehouse.com

February’s best theatre

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets