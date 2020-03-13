Fantasy Premier League has been effectively postponed until April at the earliest following the rescheduling of league football across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday the Premier League joined Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, the MLS and all other major leagues in postponing forthcoming fixtures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The English top flight could return on 4 April, subject to medical advice.

FPL have now explained what the changes mean for their managers – with Gameweek 30 and Gameweek 31 fixtures postponed.

All managers will earn zero points for those Gameweeks – although any manager activity undertaken ahead of each respective deadline will be taken into account for that Gameweek.

Any transfers made or wildcards or chips used in postponed Gameweeks will NOT be reinstated – and any points hit for those weeks will be reflected in lost points.

In a nutshell – if you have made any made transfers by this point for the coming Gameweek – you will take the points hit.

When the Premier League season does resume, points scored in these fixtures will apply to the Gameweek in which the fixtures are played.

How postponements affect head-to-head leagues

Providing neither manager has made transfers and subsequently taken a points hit – the matches will end in draws with each manager earning a point each.

How postponements affect FLP Cup

If neither manager takes a point hit, their scores will be zero and their match will be decided on a virtual coin toss.