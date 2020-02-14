fantasy-island

🔥Fantasy Island🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Movies

More Reports
All Movies >
In Theaters
Coming Soon
New to DVD & Streaming
Best of Netflix
Best of Amazon
Best Movies of All Time
Browse Movies by Genre

Games

More Reports
All Games >
PS4
Xbox One
PC
Switch
Wii U
3DS
PS Vita
iOS
Legacy

TV

More Reports
All TV >
New Shows
Best of Netflix
Best of Amazon
Best TV Shows
Browse TV by Genre
TV Premiere Calendar
Returning Shows List

Music

More Reports
All Music >
New Releases
Coming Soon
Best New Albums
Best Albums of All Time
Browse Music by Genre

Reports

Enter to Search

Create Account

Login

follow on

In Theaters
Coming Soon
Best Movies
Critics
Publications
Trailers

VOTE NOW

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Please enter your birth date to watch this video:

You are not allowed to view this material at this time.

Starring:

Austin Stowell, Charlotte McKinney, Evan Evagora, Jimmy O. Yang, Kim Coates, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Michael Peña, Michael Rooker, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Portia Doubleday, Robbie Jones, Ryan Hansen

Summary:

In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Genre(s):

Adventure, Mystery, Horror, Comedy

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:
110 min

Not that bad as i tought.I think this movie needs a better rating, because this movie has a bad rating.

0 of 0 users found this helpful00

By MetascoreBy User Score

Related Posts

after-joaquin-phoenix’s-oscar-speech,-the-dairy-industry-is-defending-itself

🔥After Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar Speech, The Dairy Industry Is Defending Itself🔥

John koli
the-rhythm-section

The Rhythm Section

mariya smith
anukunnadi-okati-ayinadi-okati-telugu-720p-movie-download-2020-|-leaked-by-tamilrockers-&-torrent-groups

Anukunnadi Okati Ayinadi Okati Telugu 720p Movie Download 2020 | Leaked By Tamilrockers & Torrent Groups

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *