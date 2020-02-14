Movies

More Reports

All Movies >

In Theaters

Coming Soon

New to DVD & Streaming

Best of Netflix

Best of Amazon

Best Movies of All Time

Browse Movies by Genre

Games

More Reports

All Games >

PS4

Xbox One

PC

Switch

Wii U

3DS

PS Vita

iOS

Legacy

TV

More Reports

All TV >

New Shows

Best of Netflix

Best of Amazon

Best TV Shows

Browse TV by Genre

TV Premiere Calendar

Returning Shows List

Music

More Reports

All Music >

New Releases

Coming Soon

Best New Albums

Best Albums of All Time

Browse Music by Genre

Reports

Enter to Search

Create Account

Login

follow on

In Theaters

Coming Soon

Best Movies

Critics

Publications

Trailers

VOTE NOW

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Please enter your birth date to watch this video:

You are not allowed to view this material at this time.

Starring:

Austin Stowell, Charlotte McKinney, Evan Evagora, Jimmy O. Yang, Kim Coates, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Michael Peña, Michael Rooker, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Portia Doubleday, Robbie Jones, Ryan Hansen

Summary:

In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Genre(s):

Adventure, Mystery, Horror, Comedy

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:

110 min

Not that bad as i tought.I think this movie needs a better rating, because this movie has a bad rating.

0 of 0 users found this helpful00

By MetascoreBy User Score