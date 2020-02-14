🔥Fantasy Island🔥
Movies
More Reports
All Movies >
In Theaters
Coming Soon
New to DVD & Streaming
Best of Netflix
Best of Amazon
Best Movies of All Time
Browse Movies by Genre
Games
More Reports
All Games >
PS4
Xbox One
PC
Switch
Wii U
3DS
PS Vita
iOS
Legacy
TV
More Reports
All TV >
New Shows
Best of Netflix
Best of Amazon
Best TV Shows
Browse TV by Genre
TV Premiere Calendar
Returning Shows List
Music
More Reports
All Music >
New Releases
Coming Soon
Best New Albums
Best Albums of All Time
Browse Music by Genre
Reports
Enter to Search
Create Account
Login
follow on
In Theaters
Coming Soon
Best Movies
Critics
Publications
Trailers
VOTE NOW
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Please enter your birth date to watch this video:
You are not allowed to view this material at this time.
Starring:
Austin Stowell, Charlotte McKinney, Evan Evagora, Jimmy O. Yang, Kim Coates, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Michael Peña, Michael Rooker, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Portia Doubleday, Robbie Jones, Ryan Hansen
Summary:
In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.
Genre(s):
Adventure, Mystery, Horror, Comedy
Rating:
PG-13
Runtime:
110 min
Not that bad as i tought.I think this movie needs a better rating, because this movie has a bad rating.
0 of 0 users found this helpful00
By MetascoreBy User Score