🔥Fantasy football: What Man City vs West Ham rearranged fixture means for your FPL Premier League team🔥

Fantasy Premier League fans who laid their hopes on Manchester City’s stars returning big points at home to struggling West Ham on Sunday have been on a rollercoaster ride this week.

The game was postponed on Sunday morning due to the effects of Storm Ciara, which caused flooding in the area around the Etihad Stadium.

That left fantasy football managers facing blanks from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, two of the gameweek’s most popular captaincy choices.

On Tuesday, however, the Premier League confirmed that the rescheduled game will now take place on Wednesday, February 19, with both sets of players expected to return to training after short midseason breaks.

It was later confirmed that the rearranged fixture will fall within FPL gameweek 26, the same as the original fixture, meaning managers who thought their hopes of a decent score were dead and buried have been given a second chance.

Fantasy football managers will receive points from their Manchester City and West Ham players in GW26.

They are not quite out of the woods yet, though.

The original timing of the fixture meant City had a week’s gap before the game, followed by a two-week blank after it, making it less likely that Pep Guardiola’s notoriously tough to predict rotation policy would come into play.

But the new date comes at the start of a hectic run for City, who face a trip to the King Power to play Leicester just three days later, before flying to Spain to face Real Madrid in the Champions League in the following midweek.

Gulp.