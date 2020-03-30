🔥Fans praise Channel 4's new feelgood programme The Steph Show🔥

As the coronavirus crisis continues, most people are stuck indoors and turning to their televisions to offer a distraction.

The outbreak has played havoc with the TV schedules, seeing several shows shelved or delayed due to social distancing regulations.

However, coronavirus has seen one show actually on-air sooner than planned, after host Steph McGovern decided to launch her upcoming daytime series The Steph Show from her very own living room – hoping to be a “power hour” of television to brighten people’s days and celebrate those fighting against Covid-19.

Speaking on the show’s first episode, the 37-year-old said: “This is not what we had planned – we’ve got a studio being built in Leeds – we will get there eventually but we’ve got to keep everyone safe for now.”



McGovern launched her show earlier than anticipated (Channel 4)

In a truly unique television experience, which McGovern dubbed “The Yorkshire Big Brother”, the star saw her living room and kitchen decked out with several automatically controlled cameras as she presented on her own.

McGovern added that her garage had now become a makeshift control room for producers, spacing them so they’re all sat two metres apart, with several other people working on the programme from the safety of their own home.

“It could be a bit rough round the edges but that’s how I’ve been described for most of my career,” McGovern joked.

The first show saw a shout-out to a family with ten children who were battling their way through the coronavirus blues, as well as financial advice, interviews with Anton du Beke and Keith Lemon, and a work-out session.

And the cheerful 60 minutes of television were adored by viewers who were looking for more uplifting viewing.

McGovern tweeted shortly before the show went on air that she was “bricking it” to launch her programme early.

“I’ve just come down to my living room where we’re going to be broadcasting from, it was a bit of the shock opening the door and seeing all the cameras!” she told her 395,000 followers. I’ve just come to do my eggs, I’m having a nice healthy breakfast to keep my energy levels up.”

Tomorrow’s show sees Stacey Dooley and Matt Lucas appearing alongside McGovern at home on her sofa.

The Steph Show continues weekdays from 12pm on Channel 4