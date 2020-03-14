With the National League standing alone against postponement and playing on amid uncertain times, fans flocked for just one last game prior to the shutters inevitably drop on football at every level.

Because the world struggles contrary to the coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League, EFL and FA announced yesterday that professional football in England was to be placed on hold until early April at the earliest.

Your choice went with current government guidance with mass gatherings, for at least now, still permitted to continue

A bumper crowd of 2,126, a lot more than 500 above Sutton United’s average gate, proved for his or her 1-1 draw with Hartlepool United at Gander Green Lane.

For what may be the last amount of time in months, fans forgot concerning the outside world and enjoyed the football, only the odd elbow bump between friends suggesting there is something different concerning this afternoon’s game – rather than a nose and mouth mask around the corner (save for the mascot, Jenny the Giraffe).

Fans who otherwise have already been following their sides in the Premier League, such as for example Southampton supporter Matt Wellan or Milwall season ticket holder John Barnes, found themselves in south London for just one last fix.

“That is my first-time here, I normally head to Eastleigh or Southampton in Hampshire,” said Wellan. “I don’t really realize why the low leagues were called off if I’m honest, with crowds not being banned until in a few days.

“I was said to be at Norwich [with Southampton] away this weekend. I had no reservations about decreasing today, I simply kept my hands off the screens at McDonald’s in Fleet.

“I don’t believe they’ll press on after today; one last possiblity to enjoy some football.”

Barnes – a 72-year-old civil servant – was designed to be welcoming Wayne Rooney and Derby County to the brand new Den along with his grandson, and had not been likely to let yesterday’s landmark decision stop him enjoying a usual Saturday at football.

“When I don’t head to Millwall I head to AFC Wimbledon, I’m an associate of these trust,” said Barnes.

“I love to arrived at football on a Saturday. I thought ‘OK, I’ll head to Sutton. I’ve got no reservations about this [being in a crowd], I don’t even know all of the procedures and what the federal government are doing about any of it.

“I head to work three days weekly, right up around, so I’m on the Tube with people. Why must i feel anything about sitting in a football crowd?”

It had been not only misplaced fans searching for one last spot of sport; former Scotland manager Alex McLeish watched on from the director’s box, and members of Brighton’s media team were also in attendance.

Parents brought children, and the ones of a particular vintage – most at an increased risk from the herpes virus – pressed on regardless.

Sutton are set to host Fylde on Tuesday night, a fixture few be prepared to go ahead following a swathe were called off this weekend at the average person request of clubs.

Before that decision is manufactured, however, and football, alongside almost every other sport all over the world, slips into lockdown fully, this is one last afternoon to enjoy.