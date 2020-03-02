🔥Fans attend Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo🔥

When Logan from “X-Men” isn’t taking selfies, he works as a fraud analyst for a litigation company. He was just one of the many cosplayers and fans who attended the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, held February 28-March 1, 2020, at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The pop culture convention celebrates comic books, anime, movies, TV, video games – seemingly anything that can have a fan attached – and CBS News’ Jake Barlow was there to capture some of the most intriguing costumes. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Last year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, the largest pop culture convention in the Midwest, brought out 90,000 attendees. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Spider-Man goes through security just like everyone else. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Queen Atlanna from “Aquaman” (Corey, a middle school librarian). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

The Mad Hatter (Kim, a student) and Professor Ozpin, of the Beacon Academy (Kim’s dad, James, a math teacher). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

The family that busts ghosts together: Tom and Kim with their kids, Jack and Charlie. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Anime character Himiko Toga, part of the League of Villains. Cosplayer Emily does art and animation online. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Miles and Steph are characters from the “League of Legends.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Graphics designer Kevin is the Marvel villain Mysterio. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Members of the Midwest Garrison Stormtrooper Club – Chris and Jim (Midwest Garrison Captain of the Guard) – take a break from stormtrooping. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

The Midwest Garrison Stormtrooper Club is the Illinois chapter of the 501st Legion costuming club, whose “Star Wars” uniforms are fan-made, and whose appearances are geared more towards charity than rooting out rebel scum. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Brandon works for the Chicago Transit Authority, but today he’s an Orbital Drop Shock Trooper from “Halo.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Glen, as King George III, and Oliver, as a founding father, will “remind you of my love” for the musical “Hamilton.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Emily, an events planner, is the Raven Queen from “Dungeons & Dragons.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Paul, a sheriff’s deputy, is even more intimidating in his Darkseid costume. With Kirsten as Super Girl. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Josh, complete with cape, poses as Lando Calrissian from “Solo.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Checking out light sabers for sale. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Left: Sammy as a tomb hunter from “Wasteland.” Right: John as Geralt of Rivia, from “The Witcher.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Lauren is She-Ra, Princess of Power, even when she is working in human resources. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Hellboy (TV repairman Erik). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

The Mario Family is all here, from Michigan: Brian, Noah, Cole and Erica. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Pukei-Pukei, from “Monster Hunter World” (actually Heather, a young adult librarian specialist). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South (Carly, an electrical engineer, and her mom, Laurie, a nursing professor). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Toys from Japan. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Princess Peach, from “Super Mario Bros.,” gets a makeover. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Comic books fans rummage through wares at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Precious artifacts at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Matthew, a waiter and street performer, dons the attire of Corvus, from Dungeons & Dragons. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado, from “Demon Slayer” (Jeff, an engineer from California, and Lisa, an optometrist from New York). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Justin, a fan of My Chemical Romance, was so excited about band’s reunion tour he decided to portray the cover of the band’s third album, “The Black Parade.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Cami, as Cheetah, from “Wonder Woman vs. Cheetah,” gets the upper, uh, tooth. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Comic book art for sale. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Saphire is the anime character Princess Tutu. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

From the film “Labyrinth,” the Goblin King (Kay, who works in theater) and Sarah (Jen, a database administrator). Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Katie is typically a stay-at-home mom, but today she’s a character from “Sailor Moon.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

College student Jennifer, as White Diamond, brought her mom as Cersei Lannister from “Game of Thrones.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Kurt (right), who appeared in the 2014 series “Judge Dredd: Cursed Edge,” and Jeff. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

Zero, from “Mega Man.” Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

A celebrity droid. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News

This family of “Clone Wars” fans came dressed as Governor Roshti and not one, but three Ahsokas. Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News