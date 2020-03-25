🔥Family's heartbreak as 21-year-old Chloe Middleton dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 21-year-old woman with no apparent underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The family of Chloe Middleton, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, confirmed the news of her death on Facebook, issuing a desperate plea for people to stick to Government guidelines and stay at home to “protect yourselves and protect others”.

Ms Middleton is thought to be the youngest Briton who has died during the pandemic.

Her mother Diane Middleton wrote on Facebook: “To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter.”

Chloe’s aunt, Emily Mistry, also posted on social media, urging people to “do your bit”.

“My beautiful, kind hearted 21 year old niece Chloe has passed away from Covid-19,” she wrote. “She had no underlying health issues.

“My loved ones are going through the most unimaginable pain, we are shattered beyond belief.”

Chloe Middleton (Facebook)

She added: “The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes. Please, please adhere to government guidelines.

“Do your bit. Protect yourselves and protect others. The virus isn’t spreading, people are spreading the virus.

“Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on.”

Chloe’s sister, Amy Louise Middleton, also paid tribute to her “best friend”.

She wrote: “My kids couldn’t have had a more loving crazy nutcase for a auntie and we wouldn’t have had it any other way. She adored them and they certainly adored her back.

“She went above and beyond for me and was my best friend even though she had a habit of pinching my clothes, so many great memories that I’m so so so grateful we got to make and share and that will never be forgotten.”

Chloe Middleton’s family have urged people to stay home to protect others (Facebook)

She added: “Please don’t take this virus lightly because you never know what’s around the corner.”

An 18-year-old boy from Coventry, West Midlands, who died at the weekend after testing positive for the virus was being treated for “significant underlying health issues”.

A total of 422 patients who tested positive for coronavirus had died in the UK as of 1pm on Tuesday, the NHS said.

Scientists have warned elderly people over the age of 70 and people of any age with underlying health conditions are most at risk of contracting Covid-19.