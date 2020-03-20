🔥Family tell of pensioner's 'heartbreaking' burglary ordeal as new appeal launched🔥

The family of a pensioner who died during a burglary in her home spoke today of the dread she must have felt as a fresh police appeal was issued.

Maureen Whale, 77, collapsed struggling to breathe as she dialled 999 on December 4, 2018 in Barnet.

In the call, Mrs Whale said: “I’ve just been burgled. Yes, two young men just went into the house and walked off with my handbag. I’m shaking, I’m sorry.”

Asked her name, she gasps: “Maureen, I can’t talk, I’m sorry.”

There is silence as the operator pleads: “Hang on in there, please.”

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Mrs Whale’s death as coronary heart disease and identified that her death had been brought on by stress.

In a statement today, a relative said: “I dread to think what went through her mind. We will always have the terrible thoughts of Aunt Maureen’s last call to the police — it is heartbreaking.”

Detectives are treating Mrs Whale’s death as manslaughter.

A £20,000 reward is on offer for information leading to the burglars’ prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 020 8785 8099 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.