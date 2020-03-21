Family reports getting threats after Bonne Terre wedding may have exposed guests to coronavirus

Updated Saturday at 1 p.m.The St. Francois County Health Center is asking anyone who attended a wedding at Heritage Hall in Bonne Terre on March 14 to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.Health Center Director, Amber Elliott reports, “We have worked through much of Friday night, but have had difficulty obtaining a full list with contact information. It is also possible that there were people in attendance that were not listed.”Elliott continued, “Because this was a large event, it is difficult to know exactly who were close contacts to the confirmed cases that evening. Close contacts are anyone who was within six feet of a confirmed case for at least 15-30 minutes.”All attendees should self-quarantine through March 28. Any attendee who develops fever greater than 100.4 or a cough should call their healthcare provider to be tested. If an attendee develops shortness of breath or becomes urgently ill, they should call their local hospital before arriving.“The family has stated they have received threats from members of the public. It is a very unfortunate event; however, threatening people won’t help and may even discourage people who are symptomatic from coming forward for testing,” Elliott said.EARLIER STORYThe St. Francois County Health Center is investigating a possible COVID-19 exposure at a large gathering in Bonne Terre on Saturday, March 14, according to a release from Director Amber Elliott. Two attendees who reside outside the state of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19, the release said. They were symptomatic while attending the event.The health center is working with the event organizer to identify and contact all of those who attended the event. There were about 200 people who attended the event, including from St. Francois County and other jurisdictions. The health center confirmed Friday night that the event was a wedding and the investigation will continue through the weekend. All attendees of the event will be quarantined through March 28, the release said. Any attendee who develops fever greater than 100.4 or a cough will be instructed to call their healthcare provider to be tested. If an attendee develops shortness of breath or becomes urgently ill, they should call their local hospital before arriving.North County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy said he had heard of the event, and that a couple of guests from out of state had tested positive.Bonne Terre is one of the two larger towns under the North County School District umbrella, with hundreds of students and employees. He said he had been in touch with St. Francois County Health Center, the center is taking the lead and will keep him updated as to how far communication would need to go.”I’ve already been on the phone with Amber (Elliott, director of SFCHC) twice today,” he said. “We are taking this very, very seriously. They’re going to take the lead and they’re going to facilitate conversations with anyone who went, and they’re going to tell us how far communication would need to go, if there was any need.”I asked if there’s anything we need to be aware of or worry about, and she said not right now. Obviously, the health department is working really hard to make sure they know exactly what’s going on.”

