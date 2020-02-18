🔥Family pays tribute to shop owner Kenneth Macartney killed by falling tree during Storm Ciara🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of a shop owner who died when a tree fell on his car during Storm Ciara has said he will be “sorely missed”.

Kenneth Macartney was driving his Mercedes on the A33 from Winchester to Micheldever, Hampshire, when the accident happened just before 4pm on February 9.

The 58-year-old, from Micheldever, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute released through Hampshire police, Mr Macartney’s family said: “Ken was born in Belfast in 1961. He moved to England when he was 18 and pursued a career in retail.

“He married in 2000 and has a wife Mandy and step-daughter Laura.

“He is the owner of Pavilion, a clothes shop in Winchester, and was a prominent member of the Winchester Business Improvement District (BID).

“He was proud of Winchester, where he lived happily for 25 years.

“He was passionate about his family, dogs, football and chocolate, and he will be sorely missed by everybody that knew and loved him.”

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “His family have been supported by specialist officers.”

Storm Ciara, which hit the UK earlier this month , brought 97mph windgusts and heavy rain across the country.

A dog walker in Liverpool, aged in his 60s, died when he was bit by a falling tree branch.

The country was hit by Storm Dennis, which brought wild gales and devastating flooding , just a week later.

The death toll in the wake of the weather system reached four on Monday.