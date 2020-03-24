🔥Family of woman murdered in Blackheath tells of 'sad death' in appeal🔥

Police investigating the murder of a woman in south-east London today renewed appeals as her family said she died “a sad and horrible death”.

Amanda Gretton, 57, was found in garages in Blackheath at about 5pm on July 5 last year.

A post-mortem examination identified fractures to her neck and nose, but was not able to establish a cause of death.

Ms Gretton, from Catford, had been reported missing by staff at her assisted living accommodation on May 15.

Officers want to trace a man and woman captured on CCTV in a white van seen driving to and from the garages in Prendergast Road on the same date.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who used the garages last year.

In a statement, Ms Gretton’s family said: “She had a sad and horrible death: alone, without her family there to hold her hand and comfort her.

“We would be very grateful for any information that might help the police find out what happened and who was responsible for her death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4961.