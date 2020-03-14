Family of only confirmed coronavirus patient in St. Louis area showing no symptoms, lawyer says

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The family of the only confirmed coronavirus patient in the St. Louis area is showing no symptoms of the virus, and the father tested negative, their lawyer said Friday.All are well nine days after the 20-year-old woman first arrived home from Italy, a COVID-19 hotspot, lawyer Neil Bruntrager said. He said county health officials check in with them twice a day.Bruntrager said that after repeated requests, officials approved a coronavirus test for the woman’s father, and he received the negative results Friday afternoon.Although exhausted after the trip, the woman woke with a headache and a mild sore throat but no fever on Thursday morning, March 5. She was tested the next day.State officials learned of her presumptive positive test result Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m. County officials notified the woman and her mother in a phone call that began 5½ hours later. By that time, the woman’s younger sister had attended classes at Villa Duchesne in Frontenac on Thursday and Friday. Her father had run errands and taken his younger daughter to a father-daughter dance on Saturday for Villa Duchesne at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Sunday criticized the woman’s family for leaving the house, prompting anger throughout the region, but relatives, through Bruntrager, insist that they were not told they had to self-quarantine. Bruntrager says that no one has left the house since learning of the news.Officials after the incident said the anyone who was in contact with asymptomatic family members did not need to take any special precautions.The family will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days after the woman tests negative twice, health officials have said.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

