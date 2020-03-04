🔥Family of Bhavini Pravin say 'world has been ripped apart' as killer is charged with murder🔥

The family of a young woman stabbed to death in a house have said their “world has been ripped apart” as a man is set to face court charged with murder.

Bhavini Pravin was found dying by East Midlands Ambulance Service at a property in Leicester just after 12.30pm on Monday.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jigukumar Sorthi, 23, of Leicester, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed/sharply pointed weapon.

He will appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on Wednesday, Leicestershire police said.

Her devastated family said in a statement: “As a family we could never have imagined that one day we would be issuing a tribute to Bhavini under such circumstances.

“Our world has been ripped apart by her death and we can’t believe she has gone. A light has gone out in our lives.

“Bhavini was a devoted daughter and sister, loved by all who knew her.

“She was beautiful, kind and sweet. Our lives will never be the same without her.

“All we can hope for is Bhavini to be at peace.”