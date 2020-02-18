🔥Famed Hollywood Therapist Who Appeared In Sexting Doc And Dated Drew Carey Found Murdered🔥

Dr. Amie Harwick, a marriage and family therapist based out of Hollywood who appeared in the documentary Addicted to Sexting and was once engaged to The Price is Right host Drew Carey, was killed this past Saturday at her home in Hollywood Hills. Her ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection with her death, per the Los Angeles Police Department. Harwick was 38 years old.

According to a statement from the LAPD (via Deadline), on February 15 at around 1:16 a.m., officers came to Amie Harwick’s home in response to a call of a “woman screaming.” When the officers arrived, they were Harwick’s roommate, who informed them that Harwick was being assaulted inside the home, and that she’d been able to escape by jumping over a wall and going over to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

When officers discovered Amie Harwick, she was laying unresponsive on the ground below a third-story balcony, and her injuries were consistent with those sustained from a fall. Further investigation show evidence that there’d been a struggle upstairs and forced entry into the home. Although Harwick was taken to the hospital, she soon after died from her injuries.

LAPD officers learned that Amie Harwick had “recently expressed fear” about her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Galen Pursehouse. While she’d filed a restraining order against him, it had since expired, and she was seen with him weeks earlier. Later that Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Pursehouse was arrested outside his home in Playa del Rey by FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members. According to NBC News, Pursehouse’s case will be presented to prosecutors on Wednesday.

In addition to appearing in various interviews and TV shows, Amie Harwick also provided commentary in Addicted to Sexting, which came out in 2015 and looked at the “ rise and proliferation of this social phenomenon from several varying perspectives,” as well as studied how the lives of people engaged in it were affected. Harwick also wrote the book The New Sex Bible for Women, and she had a YouTube channel where she discussed topics relating to psychotherapy and reasons people seek therapy.

As for Amie Harwick’s connection to Drew Carey, it was confirmed at the beginning of 2018 that the two of them had become engaged, but they broke things off less than a year later. Harwick had said on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast that Carey (whose other notable credits include The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line is it Anyway? and a guest spot on NCIS a few years back and even The Masked Singer) had been incredibly supportive of her when she was being bombarded by negative comments on social media when they were together.

We here at CinemaBlend offer our condolences to Amie Harwick's family and friends in this difficult time.