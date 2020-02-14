🔥Fallon Sherrock claims dramatic draw against Glen Durrant on Premier League Darts debut🔥

Fallon Sherrock almost made more headlines on her Premier League Darts debut on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old made history back in December when she became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship, memorably beating both Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace before falling in the last 32.

Sherrock subsequently missed out on a PDC Tour Card at Q-School, but made her Premier League bow in Nottingham as one of nine ‘Challengers’.

And she almost made history again as the first Challenger to triumph in a match at the competition, leading three-time BDO world champion Glen Durrant before ultimately settling for a hard-fought 6-6 draw.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’m so happy that I get to play again on the big stage. It’s been incredible,” Sherrock told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I’m speechless because everyone’s come and it’s amazing. I just thank everyone that’s here supporting. I’m so grateful.”

Discussing what comes next for her, Sherrock added: “I’m getting opportunities opening up all the time, so obviously I’m excited to see what 2020 holds for me.

“I can’t wait for everything that’s coming and I’m just loving this at the moment.”

