🔥Fall of the Berlin Wall: street artists STIK and Thierry Noir create new artwork to commemorate 30th anniversary🔥

The Berlin Wall, a concrete structure separating East from West Berlin, was once one of the world’s most powerful symbols of division.

Constructed in 1961 to prevent inhabitants of the Soviet-controlled German Democratic Republic – ‘East Germany’ – from fleeing to the Allied-controlled Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany), it stood in two parts, overlooked by guarded watchtowers and the notorious ‘death strip’, for almost 30 years. That was until the day it fell – torn down by the very people it divided.

Three decades have elapsed since that momentous day, on November 9, 1989, and to commemorate the 30th anniversary, parts of this historic barrier have been used in a dramatic new artwork, designed by two of the most esteemed street artists in the world, Thierry Noir and STIK.

“Thierry and I met in Berlin in 2012,” STIK explains. “Although we are from different generations, different countries and different backgrounds, we have both chosen art to communicate our feelings about the world around us. Our collaboration is painted on two original sections of the Berlin Wall which inspired the composition.”

On display at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) until December 1, it is accompanied by a team of volunteers who are on-hand to speak to visitors about the history of the wall, and its fall.

IWM WALL by STIK and Thierry Noir. (© IWM WALL by STIK and Thierry Noir)

“This is the first anniversary where there is a whole new generation who haven’t actually experience the Cold War themselves,” IWM curator Paris Agar explains. “So we thought we would try and bring it up to the present day by doing something which is very contemporary and relevant now.

“One of our messages for the campaign is to get across that even though we’re discussing the fall of the Wall, walls and physical barriers between people are multiplying now. There are over 70 in the world and there were less than 10 when the Wall came down. So I think it’s a very contemporary and relevant subject matter, especially when people are thinking about Brexit and thinking about borders within Europe, and whether we want to be part of them or not.”

She adds, “When the artist STIK approached us with an idea to collaborate with Thierry Noir… we thought that was a perfect collaboration, because it bookends the associations with street art and the Wall.”

It was in 1984 that French artist Thierry Noir, who was living in Berlin at the time, became the first artist to paint on the Berlin Wall itself. While his work was initially criticised – “they insulted me and treated me like I was a spy from France,” he once said in an interview – it wasn’t long before Berliners came to see it, in fact, as revolutionary work, a force for change.

“Thierry showed that art has the ability to change the world,” says STIK. “He set an important precedent for other artists to realise the power of their craft and to use it responsibly.”

(IWM WALL by STIK and Thierry Noir)

Collaborating for a second time – they joined forces previously to paint their signature figures on the Village Underground Wall in Shoreditch in 2013 – STIK and Thierry Noir purchased original sections of the Wall from Berlin, shipped them over to STIK’s studio and there, they got to work.

The final result they have named, poignantly, ‘WALL’, but for all the divisive associations the word carries, their piece is in actual fact, a representation of togetherness.

“The Berlin Wall is a symbol of separation,” says STIK, “yet this artwork is a symbol of connection between people. We decided to have our figures facing each other across the divide to express the human desire to connect. In this way we are counteracting the function of the Wall, using it to unite rather than divide.”

He continues, “It is designed to be touched and interacted with, the space between the pieces is wide enough for people to move around. For me this is a deeply personal work about connections between people.”

He adds, “It is not about war, it is about love.”

