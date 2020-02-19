🔥Fake travelcard scam gang spent cash on houses and sports cars🔥

An organised crime gang behind a sophisticated fake travelcard scam have been jailed for more than 25 years.

Ringleader Manuel Da Costa Silva lived a life of luxury spending the proceeds on designer clothes, a Porsche Panamera and a BMW i8, both worth more than £200,000.

Silva, 29, was rumbled when train inspectors in London began spotting counterfeit tickets that not only looked genuine but also worked to open barriers.

British Transport Police (BTP) launched a 12-month covert surveillance operation on Silva who would receive massive quantities of fakes before passing them on to a network of distributors.

When police raided the homes of Stefan Covrig, 35, his brother Sorin, 23, and associate Ciprian Buda, 42, they discovered card readers, computers and printers turning out tickets on an industrial scale.

The £66 weekly and £253 monthly travelcards, covering Zones 1 and 6 and made to look as if they had been issued at Stratford, were sold to customers for around half the price of regular tickets.

The fraud cost British rail operators about £8 million between 2016 and 2019, Inner London crown court heard. But police said that if 60,000 seized blank tickets had been turned into counterfeits, it would have netted the gang up to £20 million.

Stefan Covrig was tracked to his native Romania in a joint operation with police in the country, where he had spent £300,000 on homes.

Detective Constable Nick Barr, of the BTP, said: “The actions of this gang pulled money that could’ve been used to fund security, trains and other rail services across London.

“They all made a profit, with the ringleaders earning hundreds of thousands of pounds. This money isn’t theirs to keep and we are using the law to strip them of their assets.

“We’ve already seized £300,000 worth of homes bought by Stefan Covrig in Romania and taken Silva’s cars.”

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of compliance and policing, said: “This scam defrauded the public of millions of pounds that should have been invested in the transport network.”

Further police investigations identified nine others working with the gang.

All 13 were charged with fraud and sentenced last Friday with Silva, of Barking, and Stefan Covrig, of Chadwell Heath, jailed for seven years and six months. Sorin Covrig and Buda, also of Chadwell Heath, were given four years and six months.